Official says two migrants drowned trying to reach Spain in two boats, 132 arrive safely

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish government official says the bodies of two migrants were found on a beach in southeastern Spain after 132 other people arrived in two boats. The official in the city of Almería says the two died while trying to swim to the coast and were victims of criminal human smuggling gangs. The two boats carrying migrants are believed to have set sail from Morocco. Spain’s state news agency said the operators had forced the people who died to leave their boat. There were no details on their nationalities.

