New Mexico reaches $500M settlement with Walgreens in opioid case

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has settled with Walgreens for $500 million over the pharmacy chain’s role in distributing highly addictive prescription painkillers. The agreement was signed in March, and state officials confirmed that a confidentiality provision on the agreement was lifted Friday. The settlement is in addition to $274 million in settlements previously obtained in the case last fall from Albertsons, CVS, Kroger and Walmart. Attorneys representing the state say that in all, New Mexico’s opioid litigation has brought in more than $1 billion. They argued at trial last year that Walgreens failed to recognize suspicious prescriptions and refuse to fill them.

