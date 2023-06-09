Maine expansion of abortion laws, which would be among the country’s broadest, passes committee

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A committee of the Maine Legislature has signed off on a proposal from Democratic Gov. Janet Mills that would give the state one of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country. Maine’s current laws allow abortions until a fetus becomes viable, which is generally considered to be about 24 weeks. The governor’s proposal would change state law to allow abortion after fetal viability if it’s deemed necessary by a physician. Democrats control the state Legislature and its committees, and used that advantage to pass the bill through a judiciary committee on Friday. The measure could make it to the Maine House of Representatives as soon as next week.

