Japan OKs refugee law change allowing forced repatriation of asylum seekers after repeated rejection

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s parliament has approved a revision to an immigration and refugee law that will allow the forced repatriation of asylum seekers after they are denied refugee status twice, a change that rights activists say could lead to their persecution at home. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s governing coalition and other conservative parties passed the revision with their overwhelming majority despite strong opposition. Separately, Kishida’s Cabinet approved a plan to expand the scope of job categories allowed for foreign workers, opening the door for their future permanent residency, in a major shift in a country known for a closed-door immigration policy that is struggling with a rapidly aging and declining population.

