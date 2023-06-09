Extremists attack beachside hotel in Somalia’s capital as al-Shabab claims responsibility

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Witnesses and state media in Somalia say extremists have attacked a beachside hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, and security forces are responding at the site as some people remain trapped inside. The Somali National News Agency reports that “many civilians” have been rescued as fighting continues. There is no immediate word on any deaths. Al-Qaida’s East Africa affiliate, al-Shabab, has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Somalia-based extremist group is known for carrying out attacks on hotels and other high-profile locations in Mogadishu, usually starting with a suicide bombing. Lido Beach is one of Mogadishu’s most popular areas and is busy on Friday nights.

