US suspends all food aid for millions in Ethiopia after investigation finds ‘widespread’ theft

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States Agency for International Development says it has suspended all food aid to Ethiopia after an internal investigation found donated food intended for needy people were being diverted on a “widespread” scale. USAID did not say Thursday who diverted the food aid. An internal memo prepared by a group of humanitarian donors and seen by the AP pointed to the involvement of Ethiopia’s federal government in the diversion of food aid. The U.S. is the biggest single donor to Ethiopia, providing $1.8 billion in humanitarian assistance, including food aid, in the 2022 fiscal year. About 20 million of Ethiopia’s 120 million people rely on aid because of conflict and drought.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.