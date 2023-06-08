Swarbrick to step down as Notre Dame’s AD next year; NBC Sports’ Peter Bevacqua will take over

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Jack Swarbrick will step down as Notre Dame’s athletic director next year after a 16-year run in which he helped the school maintain its independent status amid an unprecedented flurry of conference realignment. Notre Dame says NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua will succeed Swarbrick. Bevacqua will join the university July 1 as a special assistant to the president for athletics before taking over the athletic department sometime in the first quarter of 2024.

