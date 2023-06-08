Smoke from Canadian wildfires forecast to reach Norway

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian officials say the smoke from Canadian wildfires that has enveloped parts of the U.S. and Canada in a thick haze is expected to pour into Norway. Atmosphere and climate scientists with the Norwegian Climate and Environmental Research Institute used a forecast model to predict how the smoke would travel through the atmosphere. The independent research institute says the smoke has moved over Greenland and Iceland since June 1st, and observations in southern Norway have recorded increasing concentrations of aerosolized particles. A senior researcher says Norwegians might be able to see some haze or smell smoke on Thursday but that the concentration of particles isn’t expected to pose health hazards.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.