Russian citizen mauled to death by tiger shark off Egypt’s Red Sea coast in rare attack

CAIRO (AP) — Russian and Egyptian authorities say that a man has died after being mauled by a shark off one of Egypt’s Red Sea resorts. Egypt’s Environment Ministry says the man died after being attacked by a tiger shark in the waters near the coastal city of Hurghada. The Russian Consulate in Hurghada identified the man as a Russian citizen but did not reveal his name. Egypt later closed off the beach for two days and said it had caught the shark behind the attack. An online video, purportedly of the attack, shows a man thrashing about in the water before being repeatedly attacked by a shark circling around him, then being dragged under.

