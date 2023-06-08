Pakistani Taliban target police in northwestern province, kill 2 officers and guard at a local bank

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say that militant targeted Pakistani security forces in a northwestern province, killing two officers and a guard at a nearby bank. The Pakistani Taliban say they were behind the attack on Thursday near a fruit market in the town of Mingora, located in the district of Swat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A senior official says police have cordoned off the area and are searching for the three attackers who fled the scene. The Pakistani Taliban — also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement to the media.

