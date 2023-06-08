Officers round up hundreds of pigs from overwhelmed Florida animal sanctuary

CANTONMENT, Fla. (AP) — Officials say animal control officers rounded up more than 600 pigs from an animal sanctuary in Florida after their overwhelmed owner called for help. Escambia County Animal Control Director John Robinson says it took 3 1/2 days to capture so many pigs on the 8-acre property used by In Loving Swineness Sanctuary. Robinson says the sanctuary operator called his agency last week saying: “I can’t take this anymore.” The sanctuary is located in the Florida Panhandle community of Cantonment near the Alabama line. Robinson says the pigs were being sent to farms and other new homes outside the county. The landowner has been cited with a $250 fine for zoning violations Tuesday. Additional sanctions are possible.

