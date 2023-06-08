Missing Minnesota woman’s remains found in woods, leading to ex-boyfriend’s arrest

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed that human remains found in a remote area of southern Minnesota are those of a woman who went missing more than two months ago and whose ex-boyfriend is jailed on suspicion of killing her. Madeline Kingsbury, who would have turned 27 on June 1, was last seen on March 31 after dropping off her two young children at day care in Winona, a southerneastern Minnesota city of about 26,000 residents. A deputy found human remains Wednesday in a wooded area about 46 miles south of Winona. An autopsy confirmed the remains were those of Kingsbury. The 29-year-old father of Kingsbury’s two children is jailed but hasn’t been formally charged yet.

