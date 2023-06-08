Japan’s denial of same-sex marriage, other LGTBQ+ protections looks unconstitutional, judge rules

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court says the lack of legal protections for LGTBQ+ people appears to be unconstitutional in the latest ruling that may push the country toward allowing same-sex marriage. Japan is the only member of the Group of Seven nations without LGTBQ+ marriage rights and other legal protections. Support has grown among the Japanese public, but the governing Liberal Democratic Party is virtually the main opposition to legalizing same-sex marriage. The ruling in Fukuoka involved the last of five court cases brought in 2019 that accused the government of violating the equality of same-sex couples. The judge rejected the couples’ demands for about $7,000 in compensation for discrimination, but said excluding them from marriage law appeared to be unconstitutional.

