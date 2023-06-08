EU Commission proposes common ethics body for all EU officials in wake of corruption scandal

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive is proposing to create an ethics body that would set up common rules of conduct for the bloc’s institutions. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen supported its creation when she took office back in 2019, and her services stepped up action after the so-called Qatargate cash-for-influence scandal rocked the EU Parliament last year. The EU does not currently have comprehensive lobbying regulations and the Commission’s proposal would establish common standards for all EU politicians when it comes to gifts, hospitality and travel offered by third parties.

