Clerk charged with murder in another fatal shooting at a Detroit gas station

DETROIT (AP) — A murder charge has been filed in another fatal shooting involving Detroit gas station clerks and customers. Police say Anthony McNary was shot through a door after the clerk had kicked him out of the gas station and then locked the door earlier this week. Just before the shooting, they had a dispute over a beef stick. The clerk, Moad Al-Gaham, appeared in court Thursday and was returned to jail without bond. Prosecutor Kym Worthy says Al-Gaham was in no danger when he fired the gun. On May 6, a customer fatally shot another customer at a different Detroit gas station. In that incident, a clerk had locked the door. He’s been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

