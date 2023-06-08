Biden and Sunak focusing on Ukraine and economic security in British PM’s first White House visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden welcomed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for wide-ranging talks on Thursday as the British leader made his first White House visit as premier. The leaders’ Oval Office talks are expected to cover the war in Ukraine, China, economic security, artificial intelligence and more. Biden and Sunak have already had four face-to-face meetings since Sunak became prime minister in October, but the talks in Washington will offer the two leaders a chance for their most sustained interaction to date. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the 15-month-old Russian invasion of Ukraine will be “top of mind.”

