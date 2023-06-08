Alcaraz and Djokovic demand attention at French Open; Ruud and Zverev are in the semis, too
By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer
PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic is intriguing but there are also storylines worth following in the other French Open men’s semifinal. That will be Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev in a match that which will be played second Friday on Court Philippe Chatrier. Ruud and Zverev do not own any Grand Slam titles like like Alcaraz and Djokovic do. But both have played in the finals at major tournaments. And Zverev is in the final four at Roland Garros for the third year in a row while Ruud made it this far for the second consecutive time.