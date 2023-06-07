UN judges declare 88-year-old Rwandan genocide suspect unfit to stand trial because of dementia

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — United Nations judges have declared that an 88-year-old Rwandan genocide suspect unfit to continue to stand trial because he has dementia. They say they will establish a procedure to continue to hear evidence without the possibility of convicting him. The decision published Wednesday by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals means that no verdict will be reached in the trial of Félicien Kabuga. He is one of the last fugitives charged over the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. The 88-year-old is accused of encouraging and bankrolling the genocide. His trial began last year nearly three decades after the 100-day massacre left 800,000 dead. He denies all charges.

