Man pleads guilty to assisting in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

BELLAIRE, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors in Michigan have notched another conviction in a 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Shawn Fix pleaded guilty Wednesday to providing material support for an act of terrorism. So far, there have been nine convictions related to the plot in state and federal courts, including the two ringleaders. Authorities say Whitmer, a Democrat, was targeted as part of a broad effort by anti-government extremists to trigger a civil war around the time of the 2020 presidential election. Informants and undercover FBI agents were inside the group for months, leading to arrests in fall 2020. Whitmer was not physically harmed.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.