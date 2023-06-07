Grand jury indicts 2 Bureau of Prisons employees in inmate’s death

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted two federal Bureau of Prisons employees for allegedly failing to provide medical care for an inmate in Virginia who had a serious medical emergency and later died. The Justice Department announced Wednesday that Lt. Shronda Covington and registered nurse Tonya Farley face charges of violating the inmate’s civil rights at the Federal Correctional Institution in Petersburg, Virginia, in January 2021. Covington and Farley, who are both residents of Chesterfield, Virginia, are also charged with making false statements to federal agents about the incident. It wasn’t immediately known if the employees had lawyers who could comment for them.

