FIFA made false claims about ‘carbon-neutral’ World Cup in Qatar, Swiss regulator says

ZURICH (AP) — An advertising regulator says FIFA made false claims about last year’s World Cup in Qatar being carbon neutral. The Swiss Commission for Fairness says FIFA was “not able to provide proof that the claims were accurate.” The commission judged complaints filed by environmental groups in five European countries. The commission says it “advised FIFA to refrain from making unsubstantiated claims in the future.” Qatar spent more than $200 billion on a decade-long construction program of mostly air-conditioned projects like stadiums to prepare for hosting the World Cup.

