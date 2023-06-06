UK’s leading business lobby group wins backing of members in vote amid sexual misconduct allegations

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s leading business lobby group has won the overwhelming support of its members at a special meeting for a broad set of reform proposals that should ensure its continued survival. A string of allegations of inappropriate behavior led to the cancellation of Confederation of British Industry membership subscriptions from some of the country’s biggest companies. The CBI sought the support of its members for its plan to improve its governance structures and internal culture. The organization received the backing of 93% of members at the vote on Tuesday. Failure to have got the plan through could have spelled the demise of the CBI. The group was established in 1965 to ensure business’ voice is heard within the government.

