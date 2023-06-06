Rapidly growing Denver to pick new mayor amid mounting big-city problems

DENVER (AP) — Denver will choose its next mayor Tuesday in a runoff election between two moderate candidates seeking to lead a rapidly growing city faced with out-of-control housing costs and increased homelessness. The city has become the tech and business hub of the Mountain West but now faces problems similar to those in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Mike Johnston, a former state senator, faces Kelly Brough, the former president and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. Johnson was ahead of Brough by about 8,000 votes in unofficial early returns after polls closed. They were the top two vote-getters in a 16-way race in April, sending the race to Tuesday’s runoff.

