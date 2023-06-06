Prince Harry’s drug use cited in push to release visa records by conservative US group

WASHINGTON (AP) — A conservative American think tank says the past drug use that Prince Harry detailed in his explosive memoir should spark the release of his U.S. immigration records. The Heritage Foundation made that argument in a Washington court Tuesday, appealing to a judge after the U.S. government refused to release the records considered private. The hearing played out as the Duke of Sussex himself testified in London in a lawsuit he filed against British newspapers there. The U.S. asks about drug use on its visa applications and The Heritage Foundation argues there is public interest in Harry’s treatment by immigration authorities. The Department of Homeland Security says the records are private.

