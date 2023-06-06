New Jersey Oath Keeper who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 pleads guilty to felony charge

A member of the Oath Keepers extremist group from New Jersey who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and bragged about it in text messages has pleaded guilty to obstructing Congress. James Breheny, of Little Ferry, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Washington’s federal court to a felony charge of obstructing Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory over former President Donald Trump. Breheny’s attorney said his client entered the guilty plea to “make amends for a lack of good judgement on Jan. 6, 2021.” Breheny was not charged with conspiring with other members of the far-right group, including its founder Stewart Rhodes.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.