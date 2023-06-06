Millennial Money: Does ESG actually do any good?

Both sides of the political spectrum have their say about ESG: It’s either just a label that costs more, or it’s saving the world. Environmental, social and corporate governance criteria are factors for evaluating investments and companies, but have those criteria created any change? This piece examines a few examples of how ESG has made the world a better place, including reductions in forced labor and increased diversity in workforces. It also examines how greenwashing has affected ESG and what investors can do to stay focused on the positive change ESG can create.

