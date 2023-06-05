Scholar, activist Cornel West says he will run for president in 2024 as 3rd-party candidate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Activist and scholar Cornel West says he is running for president in 2024 as a third-party candidate. In a Twitter video posted Monday, West says he will run as a member of The People’s Party. He criticized both major political parties and their standard bearers, Democratic President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, a Republican. West says he will fight for truth and justice as he has throughout his life. He says he wants to empower people who have been “pushed to the margins.” West is a well known Black scholar and author, and a former professor at Harvard and Princeton universities.