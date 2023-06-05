Missouri man facing execution for killing 2 jailers in failed bid to help inmate escape in 2000
By JIM SALTER
Associated Press
A man who shot and killed two Missouri jailers almost 23 years ago during a failed bid to help an inmate escape is set to be executed. Forty-two-year-old Michael Tisius is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was convicted of the June 2000 killings of Leon Egley and Jason Acton at the Randolph County jail. Court records show Tisius was housed at the jail on a misdemeanor charge earlier in 2000 and had discussed plans once he was released to help another inmate escape. Authorities say Tisius returned and fatally shot the two jailers, but the plan failed.