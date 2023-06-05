EU top court says that Poland’s justice reform infringes EU law
By RAF CASERT
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has stepped up its rule-of-law fight with member state Poland after the bloc’s highest court confirmed that Warsaw refuses to comply with the EU rules on judicial independence for which it has already lost over half a billion euros in fines. The Court of Justice of the EU ruled Monday that Poland’s 2019 justice reform infringes EU law after the European Commission said that the Polish Supreme Court lacked the necessary independence and impartiality. EU institutions have insisted that Poland under the populist Law and Justice party has been on a slippery slope away from the EU’s rule of law principles.