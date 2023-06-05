DNA from drinking glass links suspect to 4 Boston sexual assaults in 2007 and 2008, prosecutor says

BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a lawyer was linked to a series of sexual assaults in Boston about 15 years ago by DNA obtained from a drinking glass he used at a corporate event earlier this year. Matthew Nilo, of New Jersey, was ordered held on $500,000 bail after he pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday to aggravated rape and other charges connected to four attacks in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood in 2007 and 2008. Police have said that Nilo lived in the Boston at the time. Investigators got his DNA from the glass earlier this year. His attorney questioned the constitutionality of how his client’s DNA was obtained.

