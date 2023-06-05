Diversity group calls for Oregon GOP House leader to resign over son’s Nazi salute photo

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The Central Oregon Diversity Project has called for the resignation of Republican state Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson over her son’s Nazi salute photo. KTVZ-TV reports the Diversity Project said in a Saturday Facebook post that it was demanding Breese-Iverson’s immediate resignation. The photo was posted on social media and shows her son posing by a WWII German plane while on a school field trip. Breese-Iverson, who is the House minority leader, posted on Facebook her apology and criticized her son’s “extremely poor judgment.” Breese-Iverson’s post included a photo of her son’s handwritten apology, in which he called it “a dumb mistake.”

