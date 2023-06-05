Biden set for critical talks on Ukraine this week with Denmark’s Frederiksen, UK’s Sunak

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is welcoming Denmark and Britain’s prime ministers this week to Washington for talks that will focus heavily on the war in Ukraine—including the recently-launched effort to train, and eventually equip, Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets. Biden will huddle with Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen on Monday and the UK’s Rishi Sunak on Thursday. The meetings come at a crucial period in the 15-month war as Ukraine readies to launch a long-anticipated counteroffensive. It’s also a moment when the U.S. and Europe are looking to demonstrate to Moscow that the Western-alliance remains strong and focused on cementing a longer-term commitment to Ukraine with no end to the conflict in sight.

