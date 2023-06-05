6 injured in New Haven partial building collapse released from hospital, 2 remain in fair condition

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Six construction workers injured in a partial building collapse in New Haven have been released from a hospital, while two others continue to be treated and are in fair condition. That’s according to Yale New Haven Hospital spokesperson Mark D’Antonio. The building was under construction when a section collapsed Friday from the second story into the basement. City officials have said concrete apparently was being poured faster than workers could spread it, and it pooled too much in one area. Federal authorities are investigating. Two of the eight wounded workers were critically injured and remain hospitalized Monday.

