10 arrested in North Macedonia in people smuggling raids

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Authorities in North Macedonia say 10 men have been arrested as suspected members of an international people smuggling ring following an investigation that lasted nearly two years. Police described the group as a sophisticated criminal organization that operated routes between Greece and Hungary as well as from Bulgaria and Serbia to various destinations in the European Union. They charged each migrant between 2,000 and 4,000 euros ($2,140 and $4,280). Smuggling activity has increased in the region in recent weeks in part because of low water levels along the Evros River that forms a natural border between Turkey and European Union-member Greece.

