What to know as Prince Harry prepares to take on a British tabloid publisher in court

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has become the royal family’s most famous litigant in London. The Duke of Sussex has five active legal cases, three of them involving his battle with the British tabloids. He is expected to testify Tuesday in London’s High Court in the first of three cases accusing newspaper publishers of hacking his phone and other invasions of privacy. If he takes the witness stand, he’ll be the first member of the royal family to testify in court since the late 19th century. Harry’s other two cases are focused around the British government’s decision to withdraw his security detail when he stepped away from royal life in 2020.

