Week after Iowa building collapse, Minnesota condo evacuated over stability concerns

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — More than 140 people were evacuated from a condominium in Minnesota amid concerns that the building was unstable. The evacuation on Friday in Rochester, Minnesota, comes less than a week after an apartment building partially collapsed in Davenport, Iowa, leaving three people missing. Rochester police said in a news release that the Rochester Towers Condominium was evacuated Friday evening after a structural engineer expressed concern about its stability. Residents in the 15-story, 94-unit building were told to find other housing until Monday at the earliest. In Davenport, Iowa, on Saturday, the city said workers were removing pieces of the collapsed apartment building to control falling hazards.

