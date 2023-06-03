Pope warns of risk of corruption in missionary fundraising after AP investigation
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is warning the Vatican’s missionary fundraisers not to allow financial corruption to creep into their work. He says spirituality and spreading the Gospel must drive their operations, not mere entrepreneurship. Francis made the comments in a speech to the national directors of the Vatican’s Pontifical Mission Societies, which raise money for the Catholic Church’s missionary work in the developing world, building churches and funding training programs for priests and nuns. Francis deviated from his prepared remarks to speak about the risk of corruption. It appeared to be a reference to a recent Associated Press investigation into financial transfers at the U.S. branch of the Pontificial Mission Societies.