Florida woman charged with child neglect after her car catches fire as she was allegedly shoplifting

OVIEDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman faces aggravated child neglect and arson charges after her car became engulfed in flames while she was allegedly shoplifting at a mall. An Oviedo Police Department arrest record says security saw Alicia Moore and an unknown man shoplifting in a department store. Police say Moore began leaving the store to see her car engulfed in flames and dropped the merchandise before she left. The arrest report indicates Moore left children inside the vehicle. Bystanders at the mall saw the car and rescued the children inside. Police say one child suffered first degree burns “to her face and ears.” The public defender’s office didn’t immediately return an email message seeking comment.

