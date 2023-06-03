Cardinal performs rite to restore Vatican altar desecrated by man’s naked protest

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica has performed a special rite at the basilica’s main altar. That, after it was desecrated when a man stripped naked and hopped on the altar with the words “Save children of Ukraina” written on his back. Cardinal Mauro Gambetti performed the penitential rite for the desecration of the altar with other priests and members of the faithful on Saturday. The naked protest on Thursday was the latest incident of disturbances at the Vatican in recent months.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.