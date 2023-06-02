Post-mortem exams being performed on 2 dead whales seen floating off New York this week

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Two dead humpback whales were spotted floating in the waters off New York this week. Necropsies were being performed Friday to determine what killed the two whales that were first seen Wednesday. One whale was spotted off eastern Long Island and one was seen in Raritan Bay between New Jersey and the New York City borough of Staten Island. The two humpback deaths are part of a spate of whale fatalities in the region. More than 30 dead whales have washed ashore along the east coast so far this year, many of them in New Jersey and New York.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.