Portland, Oregon, to clear sidewalk tents to settle suit with people with disabilities

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland, Oregon, will take steps to remove tents blocking sidewalks under a tentative settlement announced Thursday in a lawsuit brought by people with disabilities. The federal class action lawsuit alleged that the city violated the American with Disabilities Act by allowing tents to obstruct sidewalks. The plaintiffs included a caretaker and nine people with disabilities who use wheelchairs, scooters, canes and walkers to get around. They said the homeless encampments prevent them from navigating the city. The settlement still requires approval from the City Council and the U.S. District Court in Portland. The City Council last year voted to ban existing street encampments.

By CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press/Report for America

