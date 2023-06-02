Military college’s chief of diversity quits amid debate over DEI

The chief diversity officer of the nation’s oldest state-supported military college has turned in her resignation amid a debate over the school’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Jamica Love started the job at the Virginia Military Institute in July 2021. That was a month after a report found that VMI had failed to address institutional racism and sexism. Love’s hiring has been part of recent efforts toward diversity, equity and inclusion at the school. However, some conservative alumni have criticized the direction the school is taking. Love’s resignation was announced Thursday by the school’s superintendent. She declined to comment in an email on Friday.

