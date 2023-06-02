Halifax residents board buses to view homes destroyed by wildfires

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Scores of residents from Canada’s Atlantic Coast province of Nova Scotia whose homes have been destroyed by wildfires boarded buses to get a look at what little remains of where they used to live. The region’s executive director of community safety says about 200 people would be part of the grim tour through subdivisions northwest of the downtown. About 200 structures, including 151 homes, have been destroyed in the Halifax area, though those numbers could change. In all, more than 16,000 people were evacuated from homes and businesses there. The forecast was calling for steady rain tonight and into Saturday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.