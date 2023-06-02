FBI offers to show GOP chairman document that purports to relate to Biden, his family

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has offered to show top lawmakers next week a bureau document that purports to relate to President Joe Biden and his family following weeks of demands by congressional Republicans and a contempt threat against Director Christopher Wray. In a statement, the FBI said it would produce the document in a secure location inside the U.S. Capitol for the Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer, and the panel’s top Democrat, Jamie Raskin of Maryland. Comer responded to the FBI concession by suggesting it would not be sufficient to prevent him from moving forward with contempt.

