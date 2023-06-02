Cynthia Weil, Grammy winning lyricist who had hits with husband Barry Mann, dead at 82

NEW YORK (AP) — Cynthia Weil, a Grammy-winning lyricist of great range and endurance who enjoyed a decades-long partnership with husband Barry Mann and helped write “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” “On Broadway,” “Walking in the Rain” and dozens of other hits, has died at age 82. Weil and Mann, married in 1961, were one of popular music’s most successful teams. They were part of a remarkable pool of talent recruited by impresarios Don Kirshner and Al Nevins and based in Manhattan’s Brill Building neighborhood. Weil and Mann were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.

