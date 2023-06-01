US expands slots for asylum app at land crossings as demand overwhelms supply

HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — U.S. authorities have expanded slots to seek asylum at land crossings with Mexico through a mobile app for the second time in less than a month, seeking to dispel doubts it isn’t a viable option. There are now 1,250 appointments at eight land crossings, up from 1,000 previously and 740 in early May. Blas Nuñez-Neto, Homeland Security assistant secretary for border and immigration policy, said Thursday in Harlingen, Texas, that the expansion reflects a “commitment to continue to expand lawful options for migrants.” Texas has sued to end what the state government considers an illegal method of boosting immigration.

By VALERIE GONZALEZ and ELLIOT SPAGAT Associated Press

