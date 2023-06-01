UK government faces deadline to hand Boris Johnson’s messages to coronavirus inquiry

LONDON (AP) — The British government is facing a Thursday deadline to hand over a sheaf of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s personal messages to the country’s COVID-19 pandemic inquiry. If it refuses, it could face legal action from the probe that Johnson himself set up. The notebooks, diaries and WhatsApp messages between Johnson and other officials form key evidence that the head of the probe wants to see. But the government has handed over incomplete versions. It says it cut personal and private information that was not relevant to the investigation. The head of the inquiry, retired judge Heather Hallett, says she wants to assess that for herself. Johnson says he has no problem with the inquiry being given the material.

