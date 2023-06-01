Senate passes GOP bill overturning student loan cancellation, teeing it up for Biden veto

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican measure overturning President Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation plan has passed the Senate and now awaits an expected veto. The vote was 52-46, with support from two Democrats and one independent. The resolution was approved last week by the GOP-controlled House . Biden has pledged to keep in place his commitment to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loans for 43 million people. The Supreme Court heard arguments in February in a challenge to Biden’s move, with the conservative majority seemingly ready to sink the plan. A decision is expected in the coming weeks. Congressional Republicans aren’t expected to have enough support to override a veto.

