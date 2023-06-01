Saudi fitness instructor Manahel al-Otaibi latest targeted in crackdown on dissent in kingdom

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A 29-year-old fitness instructor popular on social media in Saudi Arabia faces charges that could see her imprisoned over her posts, becoming the latest person targeted in a crackdown in the kingdom. The case against Manahel al-Otaibi shows the limits of expression in Saudi Arabia, even for those like al-Otaibi who offer support to powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s moves toward liberalizing some aspects life in the ultraconservative kingdom. Meanwhile, Prince Mohammed has solidified his power in part through imprisoning the country’s elite and others who speak out as his father, 87-year-old King Salman, retains formal control.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.