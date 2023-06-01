Palestinian toddler critically wounded in West Bank, Israeli military says shooting unintentional

JERUSALEM (AP) — A 3-year-old Palestinian boy is in critical condition at an Israeli hospital after being shot by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank. The army has opened an investigation into what it says was an unintentional shooting. It says soldiers returned fire late Thursday after gunmen fired toward a Jewish settlement. But shortly afterward, Israeli medics received reports that a Palestinian man and the child had been shot. The man was taken to a Palestinian hospital and the boy was airlifted to an Israeli hospital. The military says it is searching for the gunmen and “regrets harm to noncombatants.”

